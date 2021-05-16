Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

CROMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

