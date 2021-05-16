Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.94.

CRR.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$17.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.29%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.