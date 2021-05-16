Crowd Machine (CMCT) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Crowd Machine coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Crowd Machine has a total market capitalization of $118,672.58 and $899.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crowd Machine has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00087074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003776 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00020291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $524.15 or 0.01130023 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00062965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00116197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Crowd Machine Profile

CMCT is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Crowd Machine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowd Machine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowd Machine using one of the exchanges listed above.

