Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,235,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 391.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 336,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,280 shares of company stock worth $680,983 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CCI opened at $181.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.94 and its 200-day moving average is $164.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $189.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

