Crust Price Tops $82.16 on Top Exchanges (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for about $82.16 or 0.00166759 BTC on exchanges. Crust has a total market cap of $143.29 million and approximately $14.01 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crust has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000928 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00013069 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,824.81 or 0.03703806 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,744,033 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

