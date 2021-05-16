Crust Trading 7.6% Lower This Week (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Crust coin can now be bought for approximately $73.86 or 0.00163878 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a total market capitalization of $128.82 million and approximately $9.67 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crust has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000882 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00012667 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,704.82 or 0.03782467 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,744,033 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

