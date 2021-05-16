Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.11). Cryoport reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Shares of CYRX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.02. The stock had a trading volume of 748,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average is $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.24 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $282,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,171.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,003. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 655.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

