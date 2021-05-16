Crypterium (CRPT) Price Tops $0.32

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Crypterium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypterium has a total market cap of $27.23 million and approximately $621,629.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00086495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00020147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.39 or 0.01067202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00064122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00113396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00062674 BTC.

About Crypterium

CRPT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 98,799,910 coins and its circulating supply is 83,802,359 coins. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

