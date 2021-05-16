Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Reaches $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $884,297.31 and $4,886.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000709 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

