CryptoAds Marketplace Reaches Market Cap of $503,998.48 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market cap of $503,998.48 and $11.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can now be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00089390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $241.11 or 0.00510185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.75 or 0.00232237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004900 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.83 or 0.01178264 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00040753 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @CallsFreeCalls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

