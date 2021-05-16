CryptoSoul Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $523,242.57 and approximately $9.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00077025 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.95 or 0.00330939 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00012687 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00030512 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 289,214,484 coins and its circulating supply is 283,121,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.