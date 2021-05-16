CryptoTask Market Cap Reaches $1.05 Million (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last week, CryptoTask has traded 36.3% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTask has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $247,355.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00089223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.60 or 0.00469837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.42 or 0.00228558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004705 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $532.51 or 0.01176831 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00041138 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,400,949 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

