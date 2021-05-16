Cube (AUTO) Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, Cube has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Cube coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cube has a market cap of $7.22 million and approximately $180.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00087844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00020360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $518.15 or 0.01121139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00116008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00062340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

AUTO is a coin. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 coins. Cube’s official website is cubeint.io . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

