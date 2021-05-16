Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $17,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 12.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Humana by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Humana by 54.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Humana by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana by 3.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE:HUM opened at $452.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $435.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.27. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.06 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.67%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,897 shares of company stock worth $17,931,428 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.45.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.