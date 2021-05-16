Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 1.8% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $83,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.68.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $323.63 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $232.70 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

