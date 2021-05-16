Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $15.13 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,190,000 after buying an additional 1,039,561 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,712,000 after buying an additional 945,119 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,691,000 after buying an additional 886,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $84,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADP stock opened at $194.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.67. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $197.28. The company has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.53.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

