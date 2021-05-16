Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $19.41 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 51,780 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $79,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Comcast by 13.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 497,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,936,000 after buying an additional 59,076 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.0% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 34,118 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,252,784 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $121,896,000 after acquiring an additional 59,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,524,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,474,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.