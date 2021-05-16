Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $31,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $219.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.17 and a 200 day moving average of $202.97. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $124.96 and a 52 week high of $227.82.

