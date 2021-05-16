Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,795 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 1.8% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $83,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.68.

NYSE:HD opened at $323.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.70 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.44.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

