Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,339 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,868 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,974,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $157.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $126.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a one year low of $81.22 and a one year high of $160.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

