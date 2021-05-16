Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 7,167 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,167 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $39,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,838,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $257.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

