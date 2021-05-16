CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.08). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11).

CURI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CuriosityStream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Shares of CURI traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $9.11. 1,759,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,034. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $24.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in CuriosityStream by 461.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

