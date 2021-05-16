CUTcoin (CUT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.59 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $24.59 million and $1,215.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00078527 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00078713 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.45 or 0.00332647 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00012582 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00041683 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000734 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 140,872,393 coins and its circulating supply is 136,872,393 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

