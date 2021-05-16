CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.42% of CyberArk Software worth $21,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $82,474,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,980,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 297,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,533,000 after buying an additional 157,694 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 495,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,081,000 after buying an additional 141,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after buying an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities lowered CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $121.50 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $92.61 and a 12 month high of $169.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,735.96 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

