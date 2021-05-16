D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.11 Billion

Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will announce $7.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.32 billion and the lowest is $7.00 billion. D.R. Horton posted sales of $5.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year sales of $26.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.51 billion to $27.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $31.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.34 billion to $34.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

NYSE DHI opened at $96.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 4,595.9% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after buying an additional 195,741 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 7.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 36.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,874,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 120,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

