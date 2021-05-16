D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 73,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 15,769 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 97,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $96.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.91.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $468,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

