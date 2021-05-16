DAD (DAD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.27 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. DAD has a total market capitalization of $102.04 million and $2.27 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAD has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One DAD coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00087663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00020357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.83 or 0.01118111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00115432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00061921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 296,139,546 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official website is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

