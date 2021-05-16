Dai (DAI) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $635.13 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a market cap of $4.81 billion and approximately $635.13 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00087259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00020410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $507.13 or 0.01080231 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00062465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00114091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00062647 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (DAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 4,805,018,037 coins and its circulating supply is 4,805,017,548 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars.

