Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 7,586 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 54.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 49.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 41.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

In other news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $162,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,034.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage stock opened at $95.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $97.28.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

