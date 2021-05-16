Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $501,539,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after purchasing an additional 739,568 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,402,000 after purchasing an additional 423,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,429.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 380,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,241,000 after acquiring an additional 355,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.57.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $264.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.13. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

