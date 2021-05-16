Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 51,994 VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,387,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,715,000 after purchasing an additional 350,326 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $676,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQN opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.31. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $35.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

