Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,989 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Splunk by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,155,000 after purchasing an additional 321,388 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Splunk by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $116.22 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. Splunk’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPLK. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $213.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.26.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

