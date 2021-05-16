Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $38.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average of $47.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

