Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 3,566 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $465,206,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $313,327,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $261,586,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,900 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTON opened at $96.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,379.71 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.93. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTON. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.91.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,957.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 468,161 shares of company stock worth $53,742,452. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

