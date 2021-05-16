Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 4,095 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in CDK Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CDK Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average of $51.24.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The business had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

CDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

