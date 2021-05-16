Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 4,100 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in CubeSmart by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in CubeSmart by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in CubeSmart by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 515,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,315,000 after buying an additional 219,334 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in CubeSmart by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 889,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,633,000 after buying an additional 47,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,289,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,472,000 after buying an additional 233,600 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $2,268,265. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CUBE. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of CUBE opened at $42.05 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $43.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.47%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

