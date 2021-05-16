Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys New Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,866 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of HDB opened at $70.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average is $73.00. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

