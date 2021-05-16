Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,571 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $171.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.86 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.