Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.79, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.31 and a 1-year high of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.99.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

