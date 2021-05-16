Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,651,000 after buying an additional 1,017,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,587,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,786,000 after buying an additional 519,646 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,774,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 846,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after buying an additional 217,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $31.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.40. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 49,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $1,741,924.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,440,692.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,400,085 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHEF shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

