Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.95.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZBH stock opened at $167.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,045.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.49.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

