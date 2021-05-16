Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,427,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. DA Davidson raised their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $229.25 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $166.65 and a one year high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.78 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

