Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 477.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STOR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

NYSE STOR opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.60. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

