Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,239 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,927 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,227 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,545.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PXD opened at $157.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.