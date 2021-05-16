Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 15,202 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,202 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,654,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,984 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 619,133 shares of company stock worth $41,302,363 over the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APH stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

