Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 954 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in CDW by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CDW by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in CDW by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in CDW by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 185,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,905,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.75.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $169.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. CDW Co. has a one year low of $96.91 and a one year high of $184.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.