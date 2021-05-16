Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 21.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $205.86 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $212.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,705 shares of company stock worth $10,501,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Pritchard Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.67.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

