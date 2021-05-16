Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAN opened at $123.56 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.33 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.24.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,157.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

