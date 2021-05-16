Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Barclays boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.72.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.23.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.