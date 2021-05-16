Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $2,227,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $2,663,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $699,951.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,870.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average is $59.25. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

